Azerbaijan Categorizes Schematic Maps Of Its Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Karabakh and
East Zangezur economic regions, which are an integral part of
Azerbaijan and play an exceptional economic role, are considered to
be territories with rich natural resources as well as great
potential in terms of agricultural development, Azerbaijani
Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a public hearing in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) on "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of
Explosives on the Ecosystem.".
"Soil-climatic conditions, favorable water supply, and the
geographical location of these territories have wide opportunities
for the development of agriculture," he said.
Mammadov noted that immediately after the second Karabakh war,
one of the main assignments of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
was to restore agricultural activities in the region.
"In order to restore and sustainably develop agricultural
activity, the Ministry of Agriculture has developed schematic maps
of actual planting sites and perennial orchards on the basis of
satellite data through geographic information systems (GIS)," the
minister said.
He noted that the first priority for the revitalization of these
places was to ensure security by demining the areas.
Relevant agrarian companies that have started agricultural
activities in these areas since 2020 are facing serious security
challenges in cultivating the land, which mainly include:
1. Mine traps set by Armenians in the planting areas and garden
plots;
2. Remnants of unexploded ordnance, which are considered a
potential hazard to agricultural machinery;
3. low interest of mechanizers and laborers to work in these
areas due to mine hazards;
4. Failure to maximize the potential of land resources;
5. Contamination of soil and water with chemical substances as a
result of mine and ammunition explosions
"In order to reduce the mentioned difficulties and ensure safe
working conditions, the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the
Mine Action Agency and other concerned bodies, has established
fruitful cooperation, supporting the organization of the work of
agricultural companies operating in the mentioned territories," he
stressed.
The Minister also stated that agricultural land plots totaling
44,731 hectares have been cleared of mines and explosive ordnance,
with clearance certificates and schematic maps submitted to the
Ministry of Agriculture for 27,783 hectares of them.
"The process continues intensively in this direction," the
minister continued.
