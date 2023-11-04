Azerbaijani State Committee For Idps Lines Up Infotour To Liberated Aghali Village (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs has organized an information tour to Aghali village, Zangilan district, following the state program of 'Great Return' to the country's liberated territories, Trend reports.

The tour aims to conduct information, outreach, and agitation work on the return of IDPs to rebuilt settlements.

Its participants were briefed on the implementation of the activities outlined in the state program and the work done to fulfill the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In the first populated area, built based on the concept of a "smart village" in the liberated territories, Aghali village, the participants visited the school, kindergarten, medical facility, and other infrastructure facilities and had conversations with the residents.

The tour included leaders and employees of various private creative entities, including representatives of companies partnering with the committee for informational, propaganda, explanatory, and agitation work.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

To date, within the framework of the“I State Program for the Great Return”, 871 people (175 families) have settled in the village of Aghali.

