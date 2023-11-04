Azerbaijani State Committee For Idps Lines Up Infotour To Liberated Aghali Village (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.
The State
Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs has
organized an information tour to Aghali village, Zangilan district,
following the state program of 'Great Return' to the country's
liberated territories, Trend reports.
The tour aims to conduct information, outreach, and agitation
work on the return of IDPs to rebuilt settlements.
Its participants were briefed on the implementation of the
activities outlined in the state program and the work done to
fulfill the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
In the first populated area, built based on the concept of a
"smart village" in the liberated territories, Aghali village, the
participants visited the school, kindergarten, medical facility,
and other infrastructure facilities and had conversations with the
residents.
The tour included leaders and employees of various private
creative entities, including representatives of companies
partnering with the committee for informational, propaganda,
explanatory, and agitation work.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
To date, within the framework of the“I State Program for the
Great Return”, 871 people (175 families) have settled in the
village of Aghali.
