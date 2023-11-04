Türkiye To Continue Supporting Azerbaijan In Demining Work - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Türkiye has been
fighting a terrorist organization for 40 years, Turkish Ambassador
to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said at a public hearing in Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) on "Fighting the mine threat - the impact
of explosives on ecosystems,", Trend reports.
"Therefore, Türkiye has enough experience both in the fight
against terrorism and demining issues," he said.
He noted that after the 44-day second Karabakh war, Türkiye has
been supporting Azerbaijan in demining issues, and this support
will continue until the last mine is neutralized in Azerbaijan's
lands.
"We call on all relevant international organizations to support
Azerbaijan as well," the ambassador added.
