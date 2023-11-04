Azerbaijan And Georgia Jointly Take On Regional Projects - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan and
Georgia jointly participate in the realization of regional projects
and mutually support each other's positions on a permanent basis,
Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of Azerbaijan's
International Relations Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a roundtable discussion on the "mediatory role of
Georgia in regional relations".
According to him, Georgia's participation in trilateral
platforms (Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) plays a special role
in the region and covers a wide range of topical issues.
Shafiyev emphasized that Georgia is actively participating in
the new geopolitical realities.
Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan continues to develop,
including in the economy, transportation, and energy. Both
countries actively cooperate in the implementation of
transportation and infrastructure projects and work in partnership
to ensure stability and security in the South Caucasus region.
