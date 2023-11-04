Russian Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To Over 304K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to November 4, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 304,100 Russian invaders, including 830 in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of November 4, the Ukrainian forces destroyed 5,276 Russian tanks (+11 in the past day), 9,939 (+38) armored fighting vehicles, 7,363 (+35) artillery systems, 861 (+7) multiple rocket launchers, 568 (+2) air defense systems, 322 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,534 (+39) operational and tactical-level drones, 1,551 (+0) cruise missiles, 20 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 9,716 (+25) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,038 (+4) units of specialized equipment.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's military confirmed 66 combat engagements with Russian invasion forces in the past day across different sectors of the front line.