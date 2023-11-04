Russians Shell Kherson Region 97 Times In Past Day, Injuring Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson region came under 97 enemy shelling attacks in the past day. Five people were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 97 attacks, firing 516 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 15 shells at the city of Kherson," wrote Prokudin.

According to him, three guided aerial bombs were dropped on settlements in Kherson region. The Russian military targeted populated areas of the region.

Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, on November 2, the enemy launched 108 shelling attacks on Kherson region, firing 602 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. One person was killed, four were injured as a result of Russian aggression.