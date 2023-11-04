Enemy Shells Nikopol District Overnight Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy artillery shelling overnight Saturday.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"At first, the aggressor hit Chervonohryhorivka community and later - Marhanets community. More than half a dozen shells were targeted local settlements," the post says.

Russians shellregion 97 times in past day, injuring five

No casualties have been reported. The consequences are being clarified.

As reported, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district seven times yesterday, firing more than three dozen artillery shells.