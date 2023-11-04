               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Shells Nikopol District Overnight Sat


11/4/2023 5:14:58 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy artillery shelling overnight Saturday.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"At first, the aggressor hit Chervonohryhorivka community and later - Marhanets community. More than half a dozen shells were targeted local settlements," the post says.

Read also: Russians shell Kherson region 97 times in past day, injuring five

No casualties have been reported. The consequences are being clarified.

As reported, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district seven times yesterday, firing more than three dozen artillery shells.

MENAFN04112023000193011044ID1107370901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search