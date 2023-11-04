Zelensky Thanks United States For Another Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress for another military aid package for Ukraine.

“I am grateful to Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for today's military aid package,” President Zelensky posted on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, it will strengthen Ukraine's brave warriors and help protect lives and infrastructure from Russian strikes.

United States announces newassistance package worth $425M for Ukraine

“The U.S. demonstrates strength in the face of aggression and terror,” Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. government announced an additional security assistance package worth $425 million for Ukraine, which will include the supply of additional ammunition for HIMARS, air defense systems, artillery shells, anti-tank systems and other weapons.