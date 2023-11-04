European Commission President Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv.

“Good to be back in Kyiv for my 6th war time visit. I'm here to discuss Ukraine's accession path to the EU. The EU's financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy. And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression,” she posted on the social network X.

As earlier reported, last week President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen traveled to the Western Balkans, ahead of the European Commission's annual report on EU enlargement that is to be published in November. The purpose of the "Balkan tour" was to coordinate efforts and support reforms needed to bring the candidate countries closer to EU membership.

Ursula von der Leyen has previously stated that, in the current difficult geopolitical situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the growing threats to global security, future enlargement is a priority on the European agenda.

In December, EU heads of state and government will consider further enlargement. Ukraine hopes that the European Council will decide to start formal accession talks with Ukraine.