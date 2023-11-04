Russian Troops Preparing New Massive Assault On Avdiivka ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analyzing the collected data, believe that Russian forces are preparing for a "third massive assault on Avdiivka".

This is said in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

According to ISW experts, Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka and made confirmed gains on Avdiivka's northern flank. Geolocated footage published on November 3 indicates that Russian forces advanced southwest of Krasnohorivka (4km north of Avdiivka) towards the railway line north of Avdiivka.

Fighting continued near the Avdiivka Coke Plant, Avdiivka's southern and southwestern outskirts, and Opytne (4km south of Avdiivka). Ukrainian forces are constantly counterattacking in this area.

Russiantoll in Ukraine climbs to over 304K

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued to resist Russian advances near Avdiivka and repelled more than 17 Russian assaults near Stepove (3km north of Avdiivka), Sieverne (6km west of Avdiivka), Tonenke (7km west of Avdiivka), and Pervomaiske (11km southwest of Avdiivka).

Ukrainian Tavria Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun later stated that there were no active combat engagements near Avdiivka but that Ukrainian forces expect”the situation to worsen” in the area

Also, the ISW said in its report, referring to a Ukrainian military observer, that Russian forces are quickly constructing fortifications in the rear areas close to the areas of intended advance in the Avdiivka area so that they can more quickly commit reserves to combat.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to spokesman for the Tavria Group of Troops Oleksandr Shtupun, as of October 29, Russians lost 6,500 soldiers since the offensive on Avdiivka began.