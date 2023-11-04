               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aide To President: Landmine Victims In Azerbaijan Are Mainly Civilians


11/4/2023 5:14:48 AM

"The victims of landmines planted in Azerbaijan by the Armenian side are mostly civilians," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote about it on the X social account", Azernews reports.

"Almost every week we witness another deadly and bloody mine explosion," the publication says.

According to official figures, from November 10, 2020, to November 3, 2023, 50 civilians were killed and 107 people were injured in mine incidents. Among the military, mines killed 15 people and injured 164.

