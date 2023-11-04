Aide To President: Landmine Victims In Azerbaijan Are Mainly Civilians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"The victims of landmines planted in Azerbaijan by the Armenian
side are mostly civilians," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote about
it on the X social account", Azernews reports.
"Almost every week we witness another deadly and bloody mine
explosion," the publication says.
According to official figures, from November 10, 2020, to
November 3, 2023, 50 civilians were killed and 107 people were
injured in mine incidents. Among the military, mines killed 15
people and injured 164.
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.