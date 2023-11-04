World-Famous International Travelers Trip To Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A trip to Garabagh by the world-famous international travellers'
club "NomadMania" started today. The delegation from 26 countries
(USA, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany,
Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania,
Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous
travellers, Azernews reports.
The group is led by the head of the NomadMania Club, one of the
key figures among the world's elite travellers - Harry Mitsidis, Azernews reports.
The travellers will visit Garabagh, East Zangazur, Fuzuli,
Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Kyalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jebrail
within 3 days.
It should be noted that the teams of the main international
networks of world travellers (ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as
well as Turkish travellers club Türkiyə Gazginlar Klubu, British
"Piki Reels" and Swedish "Club 100," have visited Garabagh and East
Zangazur 8 times in the last 2 years.
The mentioned visit will be the ninth.
