World-Famous International Travelers Trip To Garabagh


11/4/2023 5:14:48 AM

Abbas Ganbay

A trip to Garabagh by the world-famous international travellers' club "NomadMania" started today. The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travellers, Azernews reports.

The group is led by the head of the NomadMania Club, one of the key figures among the world's elite travellers - Harry Mitsidis, Azernews reports.

The travellers will visit Garabagh, East Zangazur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Kyalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jebrail within 3 days.

It should be noted that the teams of the main international networks of world travellers (ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travellers club Türkiyə Gazginlar Klubu, British "Piki Reels" and Swedish "Club 100," have visited Garabagh and East Zangazur 8 times in the last 2 years.

The mentioned visit will be the ninth.

