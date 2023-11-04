Mines Planted By Armenia Continue To Kill And Maim Azerbaijanis: Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Landmines planted by Armenia continue to kill and maim
Azerbaijani citizens; as a result of another mining incident in
Terter a 24-year-old young man had his leg amputated, the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on the
official X social page, Azernews reports.
"Since the end of the conflict in 2020, 336 Azerbaijanis have
fallen victim to mines. It is necessary to take urgent measures to
eradicate this threat," the publication says.
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370895
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.