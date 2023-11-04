               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mines Planted By Armenia Continue To Kill And Maim Azerbaijanis: Ministry


11/4/2023 5:14:47 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Landmines planted by Armenia continue to kill and maim Azerbaijani citizens; as a result of another mining incident in Terter a 24-year-old young man had his leg amputated, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on the official X social page, Azernews reports.

"Since the end of the conflict in 2020, 336 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to mines. It is necessary to take urgent measures to eradicate this threat," the publication says.

