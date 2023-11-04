               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Command-Staff Mobilization Exercises Take Place At Training And Educational Center


11/4/2023 5:14:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2023, command-staff mobilization exercises were held at the training and educational center of the Azerbaijan Army with motorized rifle units, Azernews reports.

The headquarters of the Army Corps and formations, as well as unit commanders, were involved in the exercises.

During the mobilization exercises, the relevant tasks of manning motorized rifle units, ensuring combat interoperability, organizing a deployment to the combat area, clarifying reports on deployment in terrain, and preparing for the next tasks were fulfilled.

MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search