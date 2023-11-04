Command-Staff Mobilization Exercises Take Place At Training And Educational Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan approved by the Minister of
Defense for 2023, command-staff mobilization exercises were held at
the training and educational center of the Azerbaijan Army with
motorized rifle units, Azernews reports.
The headquarters of the Army Corps and formations, as well as
unit commanders, were involved in the exercises.
During the mobilization exercises, the relevant tasks of manning
motorized rifle units, ensuring combat interoperability, organizing
a deployment to the combat area, clarifying reports on deployment
in terrain, and preparing for the next tasks were fulfilled.
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.