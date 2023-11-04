Information Tour Organized In Zangilan's Aghali Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The State Committee for the Affairs of Refugees and IDPs has
organized an information tour to Zangilan's Aghali village.
The tour was held within the context of information, propaganda,
and campaign activities for the return of IDPs to the newly built
settlements, according to the State Program on the Great Return to
the territories freed from occupation, Azernews reports.
Infotur participants were informed about the implementation of
the measures specified in the State Program and the tasks carried
out by President Ilham Aliyev.
The participants of the infotour visited the school,
kindergarten, medical institution and other infrastructure
facilities and talked with the residents in the first settlement
built on the basis of the concept of "smart village" in the Agali
village, the first settlement built on the basis of the "smart
village" concept.
Heads and employees of various private creative entities, as
well as representatives of companies that are partners of the State
Committee on information, publicity and promotion activities,
participated in the infotour.
