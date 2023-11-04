Six Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Ambulances Heading To Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 4 (NNN-WAFA) – At least six Palestinians were killed yesterday, after an Israeli warplane attacked ambulances, in front of the main gate of the Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza, according to the health ministry.

In a press statement, the ministry said that,“the Israeli aircraft bombed ambulances that were heading to the Rafah crossing, to send the wounded to Egypt for treatment.”

The ministry added that,“a large number” of people were also injured in the attack, while calling on the international community to pressure Israel to refrain from attacking any ambulances, and to allow the injured to leave the coastal enclave for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that, similar attacks targeted ambulances in the Ansar area and others near Al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza City.

Earlier in the day, the ministry called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany a convoy of wounded people leaving from the Shifa Medical Complex, to secure its passage until it reaches the south of the enclave and travel through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

“We informed the International Committee of the Red Cross of the necessity of providing protection and safe passage for the wounded to exit, but it was unable to obtain the approval of the Israeli occupation,” the ministry said.

Israeli media reported that Israel has yet to comment on the incident, but has previously stated that“the main command centre of Hamas is located under the Shifa hospital.”

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza said that, 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing, during their displacement from northern to southern Gaza, on the Al-Rashid coastal road.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has killed more than 9,200 Palestinians in Gaza, according to official figures.– NNN-WAFA