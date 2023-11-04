Malaysia Condemns The Heinous Attack On The Jabalia Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PUTRAJAYA (Malaysia), Nov 4 (NNN-Bernama) - Malaysia condemned in the strongest possible terms the deplorable and inhumane action of the Israeli regime in targeting and striking Gaza's largest refugee camp, Jabalia Camp.

The incident on Wednesday (1 Nov), killed hundreds and injured many more innocent lives, including women and children.

These are crimes against humanity being perpetrated by a regime that has long been violating and ignoring international laws and rejecting many UNSC resolutions, said a statement issued by Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) late Friday.

“What is supposed to be a place of refuge and relief is now a grave of innocent lives. The deliberate strike carried out just before nightfall reflects the cruel and intentional act of killing, maiming, and wounding as many Palestinians as possible, irrespective of age or gender,” the statement said.

Malaysia once again strongly urged the international community, the United Nations, and particularly the United Nations Security Council to demand that the Israeli regime stop these dastardly and inhumane actions and imposition of apartheid policy against the people of Palestine.

Malaysia continues to stand firm by its principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its Capital.

Over 9,000 Palestinian civilians were killed in Israeli attacks since conflict began on Oct 7, including about 200 who died in the bombing incident at the Jabalia refugee camp. More than 32,000 others have been injured, and over 2,000 are still missing since the conflict began.

- NNN-BERNAMA