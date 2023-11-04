Australia PM: Beijing Visit Very Positive Step

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday his long-awaited visit to China, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, is a very positive step.

"The fact that it is the first visit in seven years to our major trading partner is a very positive step, and I look forward to constructive discussions and dialogue with the president and the premier during my visit to Shanghai and Beijing," Albanese told a news conference.

He added that his tour reflects the patiently considered approach adopted by Australia in its relations with China, but said he will raise concerns about growing tensions in South China Sea.

Albanese, who is the first Australian leader to visit China in seven years, confirmed he will press the Chinese government to resolve the case of detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun during a three-day official visit.

Yang was detained by Chinese authorities in 2019 and faces espionage charges.

"I will be saying that Dr Yang's case needs to be resolved and I will be speaking about his human rights, the nature of the detention and the failure to have transparent processes," Albanese said.

The Australian prime minister is expected to focus on reinvigorating the bilateral China-Australia free trade agreement, resolving China trade bans on certain Australian exports, as well as future dispute resolution.

On Sunday, Albanese will attend the opening of the China International Import Expo trade fair in Shanghai. (end)

aab









MENAFN04112023000071011013ID1107370863