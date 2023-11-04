Arab Parl Demands HRC To Investigate Israeli Occupation Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament demanded that the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) forms an international investigation committee on the Israeli occupation crimes against Palestinian civilians.

In a statement on Saturday, the parlimanet said it submitted an official request to the HCR to bring Israeli occupation force officials to justice with charges of genocide against Palestinians.

The number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the attacks exceeded 10,000 and over 32,000 injured, said that parliament, condemning the international community's silence on such atrocities and violations of all human rights laws and conventions. (end)

