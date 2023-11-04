International Vienna Energy And Climate Forum Explores Solutions For Moving Towards Net-Zero

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

VIENNA, 4th November, 2023 (WAM) – High-level representatives from Member States of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), international organisations, global CEOs, experts as well as youth representatives from more than 145 countries gathered here for International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum to discuss best practices and explore solutions for moving towards net-zero and meeting the global Sustainable Development Goals.

Specifically, topics included: Fostering innovative approaches to deploying renewable energy to reduce energy access gaps and accelerate decarbonization; Promoting nature-based solutions to expand natural carbon sinks and ensure that developing countries are able to seize existing and new opportunities; Advancing green industrialization and just and sustainable energy value chains; Supporting agribusiness for more sustainable food production chains, to protect the environment and eliminate hunger; and Accelerating industrial decarbonization and energy efficiency.

The two-day International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, which concluded on Friday, showcased innovative technologies and transformative solutions to accelerate low-emission, climate-resilient development. The event aimed to foster new partnerships to scale up investments and technology transfer to developing countries.

Organised by UNIDO together with the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria, the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), the Forum will deliver practical inputs to feed into the United Nations Climate Conference COP 28.

UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller stated:“Energy is the basis for all development and progress. The world population is growing, and the global primary energy demand is projected to increase by 50 to 70 percent by 2050. To protect our climate and our global public goods, we need a new, sustainable, fair global model of growth and globalization. We have the technology and the knowledge for worldwide solutions. What we need is a new 'Green Deal', and more investments, especially in the African countries. Industrialized countries need to fulfill their climate commitments.”