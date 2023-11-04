UAE Weather: Rains Expected This Week, Temperatures To Drop To 16Oc Today

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 7:29 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology published a weather forecast expecting the country to be affected by rains throughout this week, from Saturday to Wednesday.

Eastern and Northern areas of the country will experience light to moderate rainfall that will be heavy over limited areas, NCM added in a statement.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall today.

Temperatures are likely to drop due to rains over coastal and internal areas today, as well as for the rest of the week.

Residents can start their weekend in the outdoors with light to moderate winds expected throughout the day, freshening at times, with a chance of blowing sand.

The temperature is set to drop to 16oC today, with the maximum reaching 36oC.

