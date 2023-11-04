Intel Partners With Eight Manufacturers For Made-In-India Laptops

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 4 (KNN)

Intel

has announced its collaboration with eight Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to boost laptop manufacturing in India.

The eight companies includes Bhagwati Products , Dixon Technologies India, Kaynes Technology India , Optiemus Electronics , Panache Digilife , Smile Electronics , Syrma SGS Technology , and VVDN Technologies.

Under this collaboration,

Intel

will share its expertise to facilitate the production of complete entry-level laptops in India, which included utiliaing state-of-the-art assembly lines, setting up a quality control process for components, and even benchmarking of finished products.



It will also provided support to ODMs spanning both Semi Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) processes.

Santhosh Viswanathan, VP & MD, India Region,

Intel said,” The

collaboration

between

Intel

and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem

marks a pivotal moment for the Indian electronics industry.

Intel

has been the fundamental enabler of several electronic ecosystems across the world, and we are excited about fueling the same in India.”

“Bringing in

Intel's

technology-related

investments

and global

system supply chain

ecosystem knowledge exemplifies our dedication to fostering electronic manufacturing

capabilities in

India. By enabling the laptop manufacturing process

from surface mount technology assembly to finished product, we are not only meeting the demands of the Make in India initiative but also contributing to the technological progress of the nation,” he said.

As per reports, Intel

will be hosting the India Tech Ecosystem Summit later in November, which will bring together a vast number of local manufacturers to showcase a much larger portfolio of devices being made in India.



The company said it is committed to enabling access and opportunities for the technology ecosystem in India including Indian IT product manufacturers and will continue collaborating with the government, industry, and start-up community to create a meaningful impact for the country.



(KNN Bureau)