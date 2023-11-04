Spacex Targets Mid-November For Launch Test Of Massive Starship Rocket

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) US private space company SpaceX is targeting mid-November for the second flight test of its fully integrated Starship, the company said on Friday.



Starship and its Super Heavy booster could attempt the orbital launch pending regulatory approval, according to SpaceX.



The pending approval is a launch license, which the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has not yet granted for the upcoming flight.



SpaceX will facilitate the setup of remote cameras and live-streaming equipment to capture the flight test.



SpaceX had the first test flight of SpaceX's fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket in April this year, but the vehicle exploded after liftoff from the launch pad in SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, South Texas. Enditem