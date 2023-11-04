Dozens Of People Killed And Injured In Israeli Airstrikes Targeting Main Entrance Of Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

In another brutal massacre, Israeli airstrikes bombarded the main entrance of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

Israeli warplanes shelled the main entrance of the Shifa hospital, in addition to an ambulance that was at the scene, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of people.

The causalities included dozens of the sick and wounded and their families, paramedics, and displaced people who sought refuge there after their homes were bombed.

According to local sources, around 40 thousand people are seeking refuge at the hospital.

Photos and videos of the scene showed dozens of fatalities and wounded lying on the ground as civilians and paramedics worked on taking them inside the hospital.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also targeted an ambulance convoy that was heading from the hospital toward

Rafah crossing with Egypt to transport the injured to Egyptian hospitals.