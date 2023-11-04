Skipper Shahidi Dedicates Afghanistan Win To Refugees In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok) Afghan Skipper dedicated his side's seven-wicket win over Netherlands to the thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan who are facing the prospect of being deported back to Afghanistan.

Hashmatullah Shahidi the Afghanistan national Cricket team captain, was speaking after a comfortable win in Lucknow, Afghanistan's third in a row and one which sees them move to eight points and closer to a semi-final spot, albeit with two games left to play against Australia and South Africa. ESPNcrickinfo reported. “Right now, a lot of refugee peoples are in struggle so we are watching their videos and we are sad for that and we are with them in this tough time,” Shahidi said after the game.“I dedicate this win to those refugees that are in pain and also to all country peoples back home.” Shahidi said in ceremony after Match. Nearly one and half million Afghan refugees that Pakistan says are in the country illegally had been told by the government to leave by November 1 or face either deportation or arrest. This week many thousands have rushed to the border between the two countries, trying to beat the deadline but worried about facing an uncertain future in Afghanistan, which has been governed since August 2021 by the IEA. JHK

