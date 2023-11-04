Pakistan President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani President Dr Arif Rehman Alvi received the credentials of Ali bin Mubarak al-Khater as Qatar's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Pakistan.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Pakistani president, and his wishes of good health and happiness to him, and to the government and people of Pakistan continued progress and prosperity. For his part, the president entrusted the ambassador with his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and Qatar continued progress and development.

