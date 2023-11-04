Qatar, Oman Sign Mous In Cultural, Sports Fields

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Oman to promote co-operation between the two countries in culture and sports. This signing took place during the meetings of the 22nd session of the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee in Muscat on Nov 1-2. This strategic partnership paves the way for future co-operation in formulating proposals and contributions between the two parties through an MoU for co-operation in sports and an MoU for co-operation in the field of youth to promote and develop co-operation in youth and sports activities and to support activities that enhance youth participation in decision-making and other civic awareness platforms. The MoU also encourage co-operation in preparing sports administrations and leaders, in addition to exchanging experiences and expertise in the two fields.
HE the Qatari Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari and Omani Finance Minister Sultan bin Salem al-Habsi chaired their respective sides during the meetings.
