Philippine Students Showcase Mathematics Prowess At Contest

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Qatar chapter hosted the 5th Math Whiz Contest 2023 at the Philippine School Doha (PSD) gymnasium recently, bringing together young mathematicians from various schools.

The event, described as a prestigious inter-school maths quiz bee in Qatar, highlighted the importance of camaraderie and sportsmanship. The contest started with an opening remark from the current PICE Qatar president, Elvin D Fajutagana, who encouraged participants to embrace the spirit of healthy competition.

He said the contest serves as a platform in showcasing their mathematical prowess and stressed the significance of learning from one another, in addition to inspiring future generations of maths enthusiasts.

The event was graced by a number of personalities, including Dr Lorina S Villanueva, vice principal of PSD's Quality Assurance and Accreditation Department, who delivered an inspirational message; and Mike Edison B Pioquinto, the HS Maths co-ordinator and Senior High School Maths Coach of the Philippine International School Qatar (PISQ).

The Math Whiz Contest featured a qualifying round for both Junior (Grade 9 and 10) and Senior High School (Grade 11 and 12) levels. Participants underwent a rigorous two-hour exam, from which the top 5 teams from each school and level were selected to advance to the final round.

In the Junior Level category, the second runner-up was secured by Jacob Emmanuel B Uy (Grade 10) and Mark Joseph V Nucos (Grade 9) from PSD; Steeven C Manalang (Grade 10) and Justin Edric A Tenafranca (Grade 9) from PISQ bagged the first runner-up. The champions were Laurence Jean T Villanueva (Grade 10) and Aaron Joel P Nepomoceno (Grade 9) from PSD.

PSD's Junior Level team's victory marked their third consecutive win, earning them the grand slam trophy.

For the Senior Level category, PISQ dominated the competition, securing all the top positions. The second runner-up was earned by Maria Beatrice B Endaya (Grade 12) and Matt Gabriel G Molmisa (Grade 11). Matt Karl Randell B Magnaye (Grade 12) and John Paul C Natividad (Grade 11) were adjudged the first runner-up. Lance Andrew V Paja (Grade 12) and Zygon Gregg S Manlulu (Grade 11) from PISQ won the first place.

Since PISQ had already achieved three consecutive wins in last year's Math Whiz 2022, they were honoured with the grand slam trophy. All winners, in both Junior and Senior Levels, were presented with trophies, medals and cash prizes, in recognition of their exceptional mathematical skills and dedication.

PICE Qatar, an organisation dedicated to uniting Filipino civil engineers worldwide, aims to promote the field of civil engineering and to strengthen the capacities of Filipino schools with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programmes.

MENAFN04112023000067011011ID1107370676