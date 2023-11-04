Massive Terror Attack At Pakistan Air Force Base In Mianwali, All 9 Militants Killed

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Nine armed men, who attacked Pakistan air force training base Mianwali, Punjab on Saturday, have been killed by the Pak military as per the media reports. According to the Reuters news agency, three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered. Three aircraft and a fuelling tanker have been damaged in the latest terror attack Jihad (TTP), a Pakistan-based terror group has reportedly claimed the responsibility of the attack, Pakistani military said. The military said an operation is under way to clear the area per the Pakistani authorities, militants of TTP group have become emboldened while living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of that country in 2021 TTP or Pakistani Taliban is allied with the Afghan Taliban, a separate group that seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the United States and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout last week, terrorists launched two separate attacks on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).In the Tirah area of Khyber District, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted, resulting in an intense exchange of fire that time, one terrorist was killed, and two terrorists were injured and subsequently apprehended by security forces another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated in the Sarwekai area of the South Waziristan District, where two soldiers, Sepoy Banaras Khan lost their lives in the line of duty.
MENAFN04112023007365015876ID1107370670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.