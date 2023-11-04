               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistan Terror Attack LIVE: Clearance Operation At Pakistan Air Force Base Concluded, 9 Militants Killed


11/4/2023 4:01:10 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan airbase attack LIVE: Six militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali, Punjab on Saturday morning. According to the Reuters news agency, three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered. Three aircraft and a fuelling tanker have been damaged in the latest terror attack LIVE Updates on Pakistan airbase attack news here

MENAFN04112023007365015876ID1107370664

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search