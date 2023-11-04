Kerala: Youth Arrested For Killing Two Friends In Palakkad's Thrithala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: The police recorded the arrest of accused Musthafa in the case of killing his two best friends in Thrithala near Pattambi in Palakkad district. The accused hacked Ansar and Kabeer to deaths on Thursday (Nov 2). An arrest was made in one murder case last night and the other this morning.

Ansar reached the hospital with a slit on his neck and died before receiving expert treatment late Thursday. A day later Kabeer's dead body was found in Bharathapuzha (Nila river). Before succumbing to his injuries, Ansar informed the hospital authorities that his best friend Mustafa tried to kill him. Based on this, Thrithala police traced Mustafa's mobile number and arrested him from Wadakkanchery on Thursday night. There were blood stains on his body when he was arrested.

The locals informed the police after finding bloodstains on the road near Pattambi. The police intensified their search on the incident site and soon another youth Kabeer's body was recovered from the river on Friday.

The police found a car abandoned near Karimbanakadav and a knife inside the car. The initial conclusion of the police was that the trio reached in a car and Musthafa slit the throat of his friends with the knife.

