KEA Scandal: Were The Answers Sent Via Whatsapp During FDA Exam?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shocking irregularities have surfaced in the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) recruitment examination held at the Afzalpura Mahanteshwar College Examination Center. It's been revealed that answers to the exam were allegedly being sent to candidates in Yadgiri through WhatsApp from an address in Hubli. This startling information has gradually come to light during the ongoing investigation.

S. Ramya, who serves as the Executive Director of the Karnataka Examination Authority, addressed these allegations just yesterday. A special report published in a Kannada daily on November 4 has shed light on this disturbing aspect of the irregularities related to the examination.

Due to the seriousness of the matter, the investigation into this alleged irregularity in the Pre-Recruitment Examination (FDA) has been handed over to the CID. There is a growing belief that previous irregularities, including those surrounding the FDA exam, should also be investigated by similar agencies to reveal the full extent of the issue.

Meanwhile, extra precautions have been taken to prevent any recurrence of such irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scheduled for November 4 and November 5. These measures are a direct response to previous irregularities and are aimed at ensuring the fairness and integrity of the upcoming exams.

In response, seven individuals accused of being involved in examination malpractice during the KEA recruitment examination at the Afzalpura Mahanteshwar College Examination Center have been taken into police custody for questioning. The court has granted the police's request, and all seven accused have been placed in police custody for a period of one week.

The individuals involved in the case include candidates Akasha Manthale from Bidar, Santosh Bandappa Yalagi, Babu Chandshekh, and Vijayakumar Biradar, who were caught aiding other candidates during the exam. Additionally, Bapu Guthappa Yalagi and Ganesh Dundappa, a teacher at a private school, were arrested by the Afazalpur police and initially placed in judicial custody on the day of the examination.

The police have taken these individuals into custody to further investigate aspects such as the source of the transmitted answers, financial transactions, and the identification of any other individuals involved in this examination malpractice.