Janhvi Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Jiya Shankar Amp Up Fashion Element At MAMI Festival Closing Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While the MAMI festival is always a star-studded event wherein the biggest A-lister stars and creme de la creme of Bollywood attend it each year, we look at Janhvi Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Jiya Shankar and others who amplified the fashion game with stylish outfits.

Out of all the celebrities who attended the closing ceremony of the awaited Jio MAMI festival in Mumbai yesterday evening, we look at Janhvi Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Jiya Shankar and others who amplified the sartorial style game with trailblazing outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning and pretty in a shimmery baby-pink-coloured evening gown that flaunted her sexy figure.

Sayani Gupta looks pretty as she exudes the quintessential boss lady vibes in the all-black power suit style attire at the event.

Jiya Shankar looks sexy and drop-dead-gorgeous in a fish cut styled evening gown with diamond motif work as she poses for the paps.

Surveen Chawla looks captivating in a lemon yellow and white coloured indo-western outfit at the event.

Tina Datta looks beautiful and stylish in a red-coloured evening gown with a cut-out waisted design at the event as she posed for paps.

Shaleen Bhanot looks dapper and suave in a black dress shirt, pants and a blingy silver jacket on the red carpet of the event.