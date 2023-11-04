Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress Never Gave Anything To Poor Except Deception, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra

Modi addressed the poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg today (November 4). Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "It is the track record of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that we do what we say. Chhattisgarh was formed by the BJP and I give you a guarantee that BJP will shape Chhattisgarh. But Congress party's 'jhooth ka pulinda' is standing before BJP's 'sankalp patra'. Congress party's priority is to fill its coffers through corruption."

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress party over betting charges against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He

accused the Congress of using hawala money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh.

He said, "The Congress government of Chhattisgarh has not even left out the name of Mahadev. Just 2 days ago, a big action was taken in Raipur, a huge pile of money was found. People are saying that this money belongs to speculators and gamblers, which they have accumulated by robbing the poor and youth of Chhattisgarh. It is coming in the media that the strings of this money are going to Chhattisgarh."

"Congress never gave anything to the poor except deception. Therefore, as long as the Congress remained in the central government, it kept on looting the money of the poor and keeping it in the coffers of its leaders," he added.

While speaking on scams in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress party and said that If I start talking about every scam then my next program will definitely get delayed.



Further, slamming the Congress, PM Modi added, "It has not left any opportunity to loot Chhattisgarh. But I assure you that after the formation of BJP government in the state, such scams will be strictly investigated and those who loot your money will be sent to jail."

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly in two phases- November 7 and 17. The counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly has been scheduled for December 3, along with those of four other poll-bound states.

