'Garudan' Opening Day Collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's Film Fly High? Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor-politician Suresh Gopi's first theatrical release of this year was 'Garudan'. The film was released on Friday (Nov 3) and received positive reviews after its initial screenings. The film is directed by Arun Varma, written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Listin Stephen.

The film stars Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in the lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast including Jagadish, Siddique, Thalaivasal Vijay, Dileesh Pothan, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Arjun Nandhakumar, Nishanth Sagar, Major Ravi and Jayan Cherthala.

Also read: Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this

The film has reunited Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon after 12 years. They were last seen in the blockbuster 'Christian Brothers'.

Leading box office trackers report that the first-day collection of the film from Kerala has come in the range of Rs 1 crore- 1.1 crore.

It is reported that the positive word-of-mouth publicity received after the first screenings has benefited the film significantly. Box office tracker Friday Matinee reported that 75 per cent of the release day Kerala collection came from the evening and night shows.

It is reported that the movie will do well in Saturday and Sunday box office numbers thanks to word-of-mouth publicity. Trackers are curious to know how much Garuda's first-weekend collection will be.

Anjaam Pathira was a film that proved that Midhun Manuel Thomas is a man who knows the pulse of the thriller genre. It was a hugely popular and financially successful film. The film belongs to the legal thriller category.



The songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy in his third collaboration with Magic Frames, following Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva in 2022.