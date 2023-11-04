Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Resigns

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Secretary of the Sri Lanka Cricket board, Mohan De Silva, has submitted his resignation following Sri Lanka's humiliating defeat to India at the cricket World Cup.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe had earlier called for the resignation of the cricket selectors and the board.

The defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages of the World Cup with Kusal Mendis's side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.

India became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the cricket World Cup with a thumping 302-run victory over Sri Lanka in Mumbai this week.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put on 189 for India's second wicket in their total of 357 for eight and Sri Lanka could only manage a sorry 55 all out in reply. (Colombo Gazette)