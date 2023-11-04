Parliament Holds Public Hearing On Mine Hazard Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

On November 4, Milli Majlis will hold public hearings on "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of Explosives on the Ecosystem.", The hearings are on the agenda of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology of Milli Majlis, Azernwes reports.

Environment and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva, Agriculture Minister Mejnun Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev, Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Habib Mikayilli and other officials attended the hearing. They are taking part.

To recall On November 3, around 1:00 a.m., the district prosecutor's office received information about a mine explosion in the territory of Borsunlu village of Tartar district.

According to the information released by the Tartar district prosecutor's office, as a result of the incident, Ali Agalarov, born in 1999, suffered a traumatic amputation of the claw part of his right leg. At the moment, his condition is moderate, and his treatment continues in the hospital.

To recall, Azerbaijan is one of the most landmine-polluted countries in the world. The land mines were planted by Armenians during the Garabagh Wars and during the period when they kept the territories under occupation.