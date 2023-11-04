Parliament Holds Public Hearing On Mine Hazard Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On November 4, Milli Majlis will hold public hearings on
"Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of Explosives on the
Ecosystem.", The hearings are on the agenda of the Committee on
Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology of Milli Majlis, Azernwes reports.
Environment and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev, UN
Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva, Agriculture Minister Mejnun
Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs
Rovshan Rzayev, Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the
Presidential Administration Habib Mikayilli and other officials
attended the hearing. They are taking part.
To recall On November 3, around 1:00 a.m., the district
prosecutor's office received information about a mine explosion in
the territory of Borsunlu village of Tartar district.
According to the information released by the Tartar district
prosecutor's office, as a result of the incident, Ali Agalarov,
born in 1999, suffered a traumatic amputation of the claw part of
his right leg. At the moment, his condition is moderate, and his
treatment continues in the hospital.
To recall, Azerbaijan is one of the most landmine-polluted
countries in the world. The land mines were planted by Armenians
during the Garabagh Wars and during the period when they kept the
territories under occupation.
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107370564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.