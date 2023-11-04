Moscow Patriarchate's Cleric Sentenced In Ukraine For Setting Church On Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Bukovyna, a monk from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) who burned down the church run by his own denomination was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.
This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform saw.
Prosecutors proved in court of law that in April 2023, a monk, 34, while in a state of alcohol intoxication, initially tried to steal money from a dormitory, but failed to open the safe.
The man didn't stop there and then burned down the church in the Milieve village run by the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), robbed a local store, and to conceal his theft, committed another act of arson, prosecutors say.
Read also:
Russian church
part of Kremlin's intelligence apparatus - Ukrainian intelligence spox
The cleric was found guilty of repeated theft and arson and sentenced to five years and six months of imprisonment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Sumy region, a priest from the UOC (MP) was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason.
MENAFN04112023000193011044ID1107370563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.