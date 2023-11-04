KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up By USD 1.97 To USD 91.28 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose by USD 1.97 to reach USD 91.28 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 89.31 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went down USD 1.92 to reach USD 84.89 pb, while West Texas crude dropped USD 1.95 to stand at USD 80.51. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.