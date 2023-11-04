Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tonga On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable to King of Tonga, Tupou VI, congratulating him on the country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished King Tupou good health and the people of Tonga all progress and prosperity. (end) aai

