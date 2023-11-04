Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Tonga On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable to King of Tonga, Tupou VI, congratulating him on the country's national day, and wishing him good health. (pickup previous) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.