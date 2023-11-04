9,257 Palestinians Killed So Far By Israeli Aggression On Gaza- Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 4 (Petra) - A UN report, citing Palestinian health sources and UN and international agencies, published new statistics on victims of occupied Palestine by the ongoing Israeli aggression.Since last October 7, approximately 9,257 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including 3,826 children, and about 23,000 injured, 70% are children and women, and 1,200 people are still buried under rubble, most children, and some 1.5 million people in Gaza are internally displaced, according to the report.In the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Israeli forces killed 135 Palestinians, including 42 children, and 8, including a child, were killed by Israeli settlers.The Israeli occupation forces also injured 2,247 Palestinians, including at least 239 children, and 62 Palestinians were injured by settlers.Additionally, Israeli forces arrested about 1,920 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.