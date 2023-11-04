Fair Weather Forecast Almost Nationwide Until Monday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra)-The weather on Saturday will be moderate almost countrywide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, said Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
According to the JMD report, similar weather is forecast to prevail on Sunday as the day earlier, with is a possibility of light showers of rain in the Kingdom's southern and eastern regions.
On Monday, the weather will be moderate almost nationwide and relatively blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Today's peak temperatures will hit 29 degrees Celsius in Amman with a low of 15C at night, while the Gulf city of Aqaba will have a sweltering 34C, dropping to 24C during night hours.
