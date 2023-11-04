Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez Assumes Patronship Of The Indo Venezuela Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – In a significant and heart-warming ceremony at the International Headquarters of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, situated at Marwah Film City in Noida, Her Excellency Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to India, was proudly bestowed with the Patronship of the Indo Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum by Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of ICMEI and Chair for IVFCF. The event marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated the strong cultural ties between the two nations and the remarkable efforts of IVFCF over the past seven years.



Indo Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum (IVFCF) was inaugurated seven years ago by then-Venezuelan Ambassador to India, His Excellency Augusto Montiel, signifying the exceptional relations between India and Venezuela. Since its inception, IVFCF has remained dedicated to fostering connections between the people of both countries through the rich mediums of art and culture.



Among the distinguished guests present at the ceremony were Minister Counsellor Rojyar Seyeddi and Cultural Counsellor Alfredo Caldera, who added to the grandeur of the occasion.



Ambassador Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, upon accepting the Patronship, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception and the gracious gesture extended to her by IVFCF. She conveyed her eagerness to join hands with the organization in an earnest effort to infuse fresh energy into its endeavours.



This symbolic event not only showcases the enduring friendship between India and Venezuela but also demonstrates the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen cultural ties and promote artistic exchanges. The Indo Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum is poised to reach new heights under the dedicated patronage of Ambassador Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, who is sure to bring her own unique perspective and enthusiasm to the organization's vision.



With this new chapter in its history, IVFCF is poised to play an even more pivotal role in bridging the gap between India and Venezuela, as they continue to embrace the cultural tapestry that unites their people.



