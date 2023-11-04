(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2023 - The city's most sought-after open-air Sunday brunches have made a grand return at Elan, The Lodhi, New Delhi. Starting from November 5th, the experience promises an extraordinary culinary adventure that unfolds in the scenic outdoors at the property. The heart of this gastronomic journey comes to life at live cooking stations, where chefs take the spotlight, showcasing their expertise through a diverse array of dishes.



The brunch not only offers an elaborate spread of world cuisines but also the charm of dining amidst verdant greens, promising a spectacular weekend experience where guests can immerse in global flavours, craft cocktails, live music, and exciting activities for kids.



The Barbecue Live Counter features a variety of fresh, made-to-order options, while Antipasti on your Table includes Grilled Chicken and Roasted Potato Salad, Greek Salad, and Curried Cauliflower. Teppanyaki presents vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices, and Weber Grills offer seasonal specials. Indulge in a culinary extravaganza with Live Pasta, Pizza Counters, and a Sushi Bar offering a wide range of choices, and the spread has tantalising options for Dim Sum lovers. Explore the rich flavours of Asian Stir Fry classics and Coastal and Indian delicacies. Finally, satisfy your sweet cravings with a delightful selection of desserts. Elan takes pride in meticulously crafting each dish to tantalise the taste buds of its guests, guaranteeing an unforgettable dining experience.



As you savour these culinary creations, the ambiance transforms into the ideal backdrop for exclusive Sunday gatherings at The Lodhi. Elan's Sunday Brunch beckons guests for an unrivalled experience packed with cherished moments.



Date: 5th November onwards



Venue: Elan - The Lodhi, New Delhi



Time: 12:30 to 3:30 PM





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst India's Top Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveler US Readers' Choice Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. The hotel's dining scene is considered amongst the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialties to international delicacies, which includes the renowned 'Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicenter for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-meter lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotel's dedicated Les Clefs d'Or Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.

