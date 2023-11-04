Russians Threaten Holders Of Ukrainian Passports In Occupied Areas With Layoffs - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders pursue the policy of coercing Ukrainian nationals in the temporarily occupied areas to obtain Russian passports.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.

"The Russian government has adopted a resolution on the permissible share of 'foreign employees' at enterprises, which provides for a significant cap on job availability starting

2024. In the parallel reality created by the invaders, the temporarily occupied areas are part of the Russian Federation, and Ukrainians who refused to obtain passports of the enemy state are 'foreign employees'. Therefore, the resolution is primarily aimed at the temporarily occupied territories because it provides for the layoffs targeting Ukrainians," the report reads.

As noted, in this way the enemy intends to increase the pace of 'passportization' or make Ukrainians dependent on the payments from the occupation administrations.

"But after the de-occupation of temporarily captured areas, peace and economic prosperity will return to the region. Everyone can speed up the liberation of their Homeland," the Center for National Resistance emphasizes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, residents of the temporarily occupied territories in Kherson region are denied medical services unless they produce a Russian passport at hospital check-in.