Ukraine's State Property Fund To Hold 19 Privatization Auctions Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, the State Property Fund team attracted UAH 7.8 million to the state budget after holding

nine online auctions on state property sale. Another 19 auctions have been scheduled for next week.

That's according to the Fund's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The total initial cost of all the objects sold throughout the week is almost UAH 600,000, while their final cost is 13.2 times higher. Administrative buildings, a forester's building, and veterinary clinics were among the lots for privatization," the report says.

It is noted that, on average, for participants competed for ownership.

Next week, the State Property Fund intends to hold 19 privatization auctions online.

"Next week's top offer is a controlling stake (50%+1) in the Rivne Radio Technical Plant. The company's balance sheet includes seven real estate units with a total area of 68,795 square meters. The asset is located on a land plot of 11.3 hectares. The starting bid is UAH 121.6 million and the auction date is November 7," the press service wrote.

As reported earlier, the State Property Fund of Ukraine will hold more than 50 online auctions for the sale of state property in November. The total starting price of all lots stands at almost UAH 133 million.