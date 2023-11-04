War Update: Ukraine Reports 66 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, 66 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders occurred in different operational zones across the front line.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 66 combat clashes were reported. In total, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 62 airstrikes, as well as 77 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties were reported, as well as destruction and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure," the report said.

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Novoselivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane, and Proletarske in Kharkiv region; Nadiia and Serebrianske Forestry in Luhansk region; Serebrianka, Siversk, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Staromayorske in Donetsk region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintain their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, conducting active subversive operations in order to prevent the Ukrainian units stationed in these areas from deploying in other operational warzones.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians ran unsuccessful assault missions near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks in these areas.

On the Lyman axis, enemy assaults in the area of Verkhnokamianske were foiled.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to regain a position near Klishchiivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 attacks. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults on the areas near Bohdanivka and Khromove. In turn, Ukraine's forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut, gaining a foothold in the area.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians, with the support of their aviation, keep trying to besiege Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold their defenses, inflict significant losses on the invasion force. The enemy's offensive efforts in the areas of Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske saw no success. Ukraine's defense forces repelled some 20 Russian attacks in those areas.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy undertook unsuccessful assault efforts in the area of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled nearly 20 enemy attacks.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the Russians ran a number of assaults near the village of Staromaiorske, all of which failed.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain positions near the village of Robotyne.

At the same time, the Ukrainian offensive operation is ongoing in the Melitopol direction where the Ukrainian forces are inflicting losses on enemy troops, exhausting the invaders' capabilities along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian troops are engaged in counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force have conducted nine strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters, and two – on their air defense systems. The missile forces hit seven clusters, an electronic warfare station, a radar, two ammunition depots, and 10 artillery systems," the General Staff concluded.

As reported, since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated over 303,000 Russian invaders.

