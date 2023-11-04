(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) - --



1984 -- Poet Abdullah Al-Sannan passed away at the age of 67.

1990 -- Syrian forces arrived at the Saudi port of Yanbo to join international coalition troops stationed in Saudi Arabia to liberate the State of Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation.

1998 -- Kuwait won the Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction's award for Al-Naeem residential project in Al-Jahra, one of the 1990-95 main housing projects, which consisted of 2,592 units.

2000 -- The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) approved establishment of the Students Union.

2008 -- NATO warships docked at Shuwaikh Port for a six-day drill, part of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI).

2012 -- Kuwait Airways former chairman Ahmad Al-Zaben passed away at age of 66. He was elected as president of the London-based international safety organization, the first Arab to hold this position.

2017 -- Kuwait national team won Bangkok Ice Hockey championship after beating Sting of Canada 3-2.

2019 -- The government approved a draft decree of amnesty for Fahad Al-Khanna, who was pardoned by Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah following the former's appeal and apology.

2019 -- The government approved a draft decree appointing Faisal Al-Shaya as President of the State Audit Bureau. (end)

