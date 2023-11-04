China's Middle East Gambit Upended By Israel-Hamas War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On October 30, 2023, reports began to circulate that Israel was missing from the mapping services provided by Chinese tech companies Baidu and Alibaba, effectively signaling – or so some believed – that Beijing was siding with Hamas over Israel in the ongoing war.

Within hours, Chinese officials began to push back on that narrative, pointing out that the names do appear on the country's official maps and that the maps offered by China's tech companies had not changed at all since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Indeed, the Chinese Foreign Ministry took the opportunity to go further, emphasizing that China was not taking sides in the conflict. Rather, Beijing said it respected both Israel's right to self-defense and the rights of the Palestinian people under international humanitarian law.

This assertion of balance and even-handedness should have come as a surprise to no one. It has been the bedrock of China's strategic approach to the Middle East for more than a decade, during which time Beijing has sought to portray itself as a friend to all in the region and the enemy of none.

But the map episode underscores a problem Beijing faces over the current crisis. The polarization that has set in over this conflict – in both the Middle East itself and around the world – is making Beijing's strategic approach to the Middle East increasingly difficult to sustain.

As a scholar who teaches classes on China's foreign policy , I believe that the Israel-Hamas war is posing the sternest test yet of President Xi Jinping's Middle East strategy – that to date has been centered around the concept of“balanced diplomacy .”

Growing pro-Palestinian sentiment in China – and the country's historic sympathies in the region – suggest that if Xi is forced off the impartiality road, he will side with the Palestinians over the Israelis.

But it is a choice Beijing would rather not make – and for wise economic and foreign policy reasons. Making such a choice would, I believe, effectively mark the end of China's decade-long effort to position itself as an influential“helpful fixer” in the region – an outside power that seeks to broker peace deals and create a truly inclusive regional economic and security order.

Beijing's objectives and strategies

Whereas in decades past the conventional wisdom in diplomatic circles was that China was not that invested in the Middle East, this has not been true since about 2012. From that time onward, China has invested considerable diplomatic energy in building its influence in the region.